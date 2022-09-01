Bristol Rovers have agreed a loan deal with Middlesbrough for striker Josh Coburn on deadline day, according to Sky Sports News.

Joey Barton wants to make additions to his Gas squad before the transfer window closes this evening and has a number of irons in the fire.

He is moving to now land striker Coburn from Championship club Middlesbrough to add to his attacking options.

And Bristol Rovers have managed to come to terms with Middlesbrough on a loan deal for the 19-year-old.

Coburn has been out through injury, having suffered a knee issue during Middlesbrough’s meeting with West Brom earlier this season.

However, the injury does not appear to be set to put a stop to his move to Bristol Rovers, who want to sign him on loan.

Coburn made 18 appearances in the Championship for Middlesbrough over the course of last season and found the net on four occasions.

Middlesbrough have the young striker under contract for another three years.