Celtic winger Michael Johnston is heading to Portugal to close out a loan move to Vitoria Guimaraes, according to Football Scotland.

Johnston has suffered for game-time at Parkhead and injuries have also served to make his place in the team untenable.

He has not played any games for the Hoops this season and was unlikely to receive much game-time under manager Ange Postecoglou.

An avenue to him has been offered to hone his skills as Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes are keen to bring him in.

And now the winger has boarded a flight to Portugal to make a loan switch to the Portuguese outfit on deadline day.

Celtic were looking for a loan destination for the winger so that he could get more minutes and it seems now that all parties can be satisfied.

It was not only Vitoria Guimaraes that wanted Johnston as Hearts and Belgian side Standard Liege were also in for him.

He has gone to Vitoria Guimaraes though and he will be hoping he finds more first team opportunities there than he would have with Celtic.