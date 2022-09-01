Charlton Athletic’s loan swoop for QPR striker Macauley Bonne has collapsed, according to the South London Press.

The Addicks were keen to re-sign their former striker from QPR and looked set to be able to add him to the ranks before the closure of the summer transfer window.

However, they have not been able to do so and the swoop, which was to take the form of a loan deal, has now fallen through.

Charlton will have to make do without the firepower of Bonne, at least until the window opens again in January, when they could revisit a swoop.

Without mentioning the name of the player involved, Charlton supremo Thomas Sandgaard told the club’s official site that complications scuppered the swoop, and admits that the free agent market will now be investigated.

Sandgaard said: “We thought we were there and the player had passed his medical at our training ground on Thursday evening, but unfortunately there were complications beyond our control late in the day, which went down to the last minute, and we haven’t been able to sign the player.

“With players departing the club on loan, that frees up some space in the squad and we’ll now have a further look at options in the free agent market.”

Bonne, 26, was on the books at Charlton between 2019 and 2020 and spent last season on loan at Ipswich Town.