Chelsea have agreed a deal with Juventus to sign midfielder Denis Zakaria on a season-long loan, according to The Athletic.

Zakaria joined Juventus in January this year from Borussia Monchengladbach and made 13 appearances for them in the season past.

Chelsea are in the market for a midfielder to strengthen in the middle of the pitch as they look to recover from a disappointing start to the campaign.

They have landed on Zakaria as a suitable option and he could leave Juventus on deadline day after only joining them this year.

Chelsea have managed to find an agreement with Juventus to loan Zakaria and he is undergoing his medical checks in Turin.

The loan deal will also have an option to buy inserted and it remains to be seen if the Blues eventually trigger it.

Zakaria has played only two games for Juventus this season and has not started since the first match of the campaign.

Chelsea are currently fretting over the fitness of N’Golo Kante and could land Zakaria to provide cover in the defensive midfielder role.