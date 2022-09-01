Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko is set to continue at AC Milan contrary to speculation about him seeing his loan contract terminated.

Bakayoko signed for AC Milan on a two-year loan deal from Chelsea last summer but was a bit part player at the Rossoneri last season.

The Serie A champions have been keen to end their loan agreement a year early and his representatives have been trying to find a new club all summer.

Speculation of him moving to Newcastle United after terminating his contract with AC Milan emerged this week and he was expected to leave on deadline day.

But the negotiations did not lead to any agreements and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, he will continue at AC Milan.

His representatives could not agree on terms with AC Milan and Chelsea for him to leave the Rossoneri a year early this summer.

Bakayoko will now hope that he gets more opportunities to play until the transfer window opens again in January.

AC Milan have an obligation to buy Bakayoko next year if certain conditions are met by the player through appearances and performances.