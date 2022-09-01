Leeds United sporting director Victor Orta is flying back to England without getting a deal done for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, who is also a big target for Southampton.

Southampton had an agreement in place with PSV for the signature of the winger, who has also agreed on personal terms with the Saints.

They are now waiting on PSV to green light the deal, but Leeds were trying to put on a real effort to beat Southampton to Gakpo’s signature.

Orta flew out to Eindhoven on Wednesday night and there were suggestions that he could be bringing Gakpo alongside him to England.

But according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, Gakpo did not take the flight to England on Thursday morning and has decided to reject the offers from Leeds and Southampton.

And it has been claimed that the Leeds director of football is flying back to England without getting a deal done.

Leeds were pushing for the signature but for now, a deal to sign the winger from PSV is off.

The pursuit of Gakpo was further complicated by Chelsea’s interest in Ibrahim Sangare as PSV do not want to lose two players this late in the window.

Southampton continued to wait for PSV to ratify the agreement they had in place to sign the winger but the Dutchman has decided to stay put in the Netherlands.