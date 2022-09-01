Everton have failed with a late move to sign Fulham target Ben Brereton Diaz from Blackburn Rovers, according to The Athletic.

The Chile international attacker is into the final year of his contract at Ewood Park and Fulham have been trying to sign him in recent days.

They had two bids turned down on deadline day and then Everton pushed into the chase to try to beat the Cottagers to Brereton Diaz.

However, with Everton attempting to water down Blackburn’s asking price of between £15m and £20m, their efforts have failed.

Blackburn have turned down the Toffees’ approach for Brereton Diaz and the attacker looks set to stay put at the Championship side, at least until January.

Brereton Diaz will be able to sign a pre-contractual agreement with a non-English club in January.

Everton want to land another attacker before the transfer window slams shut, but the clock is ticking.

Frank Lampard wants a reinforcement in attack, but the jury is out on whether Everton can provide him with one.