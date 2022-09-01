Nottingham Forest are paying a loan fee of €500,000 to Rennes for defender Loic Bade, as they take the player to the Premier League.

The Reds have shown no sign of slowing down on the recruitment front as the end of the transfer window approaches and have won the chase for Bade.

Other Premier League clubs were also interested in the centre-back, but he is moving to the City Ground this summer.

Now the figures of the deal have emerged with, according to French radio station RMC, Forest paying a loan fee of €500,000 to Rennes.

The Premier League new boys also have an option to buy in the agreement.

If they want to keep hold of Bade then they will have to pay €14m to do so.

In all, taking Bade to England could eventually cost Nottingham Forest a total of €14.5m.

The centre-back will be looking to hit the ground running in the Premier League and help Steve Cooper’s men to successfully avoid relegation this season.