Fulham are still waiting for Leeds United’s final approval as they push to complete the deal to sign Daniel James on loan, according to ESPN.

The newly-promoted Premier League side have an agreement in place with Leeds for the signature of the winger on loan.

James travelled to London today to undergo a medical and he has already given his green light to make the move.

The Welshman has passed his medical at Fulham ahead of potentially completing the loan move to Craven Cottage.

But it has been claimed that Leeds are yet to give their final approval to the winger’s loan move.

James and Fulham are waiting for Leeds to ratify and give their approval to all the paperwork of the agreement.

Leeds have had their own failure in trying to recruit an attacker today with Cody Gakpo and Bamba Dieng rejecting moves to Elland Road.

However, that is not expected to have any bearing on James’ loan move to Fulham on deadline day.

But with little over two hours left in the window, Fulham are sweating over getting the green light from Leeds.