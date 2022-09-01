Leeds United were interested in a move for John Egan, but decided to abandon their pursuit of him on learning Sheffield United’s asking price for him, according to the Daily Express.

The Whites have been working on improving their attack in the last few days of the transfer window including today, but they also remain keen on adding to their backline.

Leeds are still open to adding full-backs and centre-backs and identified a potential target in the Championship.

The Premier League side zeroed in on Sheffield United star Egan as a potential centre-back recruit and were pushing to snap him up before tonight’s transfer deadline.

However, Leeds have now abandoned their quest to snap up the Blades man in the ongoing window.

Although Jesse Marsch’s side were keen on a move for Egan, they opted to not pursue his services this summer after learning that Sheffield United have slapped £13m price tag on his head.

The defender is a fixture in the Sheffield United first team and they also do not want to part ways with one of their key players.

It remains to be seen whether they will turn to any alternative targets having ended their interest in Egan.