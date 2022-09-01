Leeds United have given the green light for Daniel James’ loan move to Fulham to be finalised, according to ESPN.

The Whites made James available to leave Elland Road on loan on deadline day, with several clubs showing an interest in the speedy winger.

Fulham made the most compelling case and James headed down to London to undergo a medical.

The Cottagers were left waiting for Leeds to finalise the loan move though and there were doubts over whether the Whites would given their own failure to land an attacker on deadline day.

It is unclear if Leeds have signed an attacker, amid talk they could have push through a move for Zurich’s Willy Gnonto.

But they have signed off on James’ loan regardless.

The winger will now see the season out at Craven Cottage with the Premier League new boys.

James will be aiming to play on a regular basis ahead of the World Cup this winter, where he is expected to feature for Wales in Qatar.