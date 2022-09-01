Leeds United could potentially sign Swansea City forward Joel Piroe before the transfer window slams shut, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

The Whites have faced a deadline day of disappointments as moves to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven and Bamba Dieng from Marseille collapsed.

They risk leaving the summer transfer window behind without adding another forward, while Daniel James is expected to sign for Fulham on loan.

However, Leeds could still pull a rabbit out of the hat in the shape of former PSV Eindhoven forward Piroe.

According to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, a move for Piroe to Elland Road is a possibility in the final hours of the window.

A move for the Dutchman could happen before the window closes tonight.

Piroe moved to Swansea from PSV Eindhoven, where he came through the youth ranks, last summer.

Leeds have noted his performances for the Welsh side and could look to raid Swansea to add him before the window closes tonight.

He scored in Swansea’s 1-1 draw at Stoke City in the Championship on Wednesday night.