Leeds United have given Tottenham Hotspur and Everton target Daniel James permission to enter talks with potential suitors, according to the Daily Telegraph.

James only arrived at Elland Road last summer from Manchester United but his future at the club is currently under the scanner.

The Welshman has attracted transfer interest from rival Premier League clubs in the shape of Leicester City, Fulham, Everton and Tottenham, who are all credited with interest in him.

Despite the exit of Raphinha, Leeds boss Jesse March still has a number of options on the flanks and does not see James as a key part of his plans at the club.

And with just hours left in the transfer window Leeds have let James know that he is free to talk to any potential suitors over a season-long loan deal.

James was happy to stay at Leeds but the club’s willingness to let him go has only increased the uncertainty surrounding his future at Elland Road.

Tottenham are unlikely to be James’ next club while Everton are tipped to have cooled interest in him, although both clubs have not been ruled out from signing him.

However, James still has other admirers with Fulham and Leicester keen and it remains to be seen where he will end up playing this season.