Leeds United are making a late, late push to sign Ben Brereton Diaz from Blackburn Rovers, according to talkSPORT.

Fulham have had two bids for the Chile international attacker turned down on deadline day with Blackburn Rovers clear on their financial demands to let the player go.

Everton have also spoken to Blackburn today to see if an agreement can be reached, but they have been rebuffed.

Now Leeds are going for Brereton Diaz late in the day as they aim to salvage something from a poor deadline day.

The Whites saw a move for Cody Gakpo collapse in the morning, while Bamba Dieng then snubbed them later in the day.

Time is running out for Leeds to reach an agreement with Blackburn, but they are trying.

Leeds have been linked with Brereton Diaz throughout the summer, but he appeared to be lower down their shortlist of targets.

Now they are prioritising a swoop for Brereton Diaz and it remains to be seen if a deal can happen.