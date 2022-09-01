Leeds United may have managed to sign attacker Willy Gnoto from FC Zurich, according to The Athletic.

The Whites have been frustrated on deadline day with moves for Cody Gakpo at PSV Eindhoven and Bamba Dieng at Marseille failing to happen.

The club are desperate for an attacking reinforcement and may have been able to get a deal over the line for Gnonto.

The Zurich attacker is a player that Leeds have been interested in throughout the summer, but they had failed to find an agreement with the Swiss side.

Now it appears that Leeds may have gone back to Zurich with a late proposal.

And they could have managed to push a deal over the line to bring the teenage attacker to Elland Road.

Gnonto is a senior Italy international and is rated as a promising attacker.

It remains to be seen if Leeds have found a way to get a deal for Gnonto over the line before the transfer window closed.