Leeds United have not changed their mind about loaning out Daniel James to Fulham despite their failure to land a striker on deadline day until now, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Whites seem to have an agreement in place to let the winger join Fulham on deadline day.

James is undergoing a medical with the west London club and is expected to complete the move in the coming hours.

Leeds’ plans of landing a forward on deadline day have come to a cropper with Cody Gakpo and Bamba Dieng rejecting them at the last minute.

There were suggestions that Leeds could block James’ move given their failure to land a forward but their plans are remaining unchanged.

The Yorkshire giants are still prepared to sanction the Welshman’s loan move to Fulham on deadline day.

They are not prepared to scupper the negotiations and James is still expected to join the Craven Cottage outfit.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds can still spring a surprise and sign a striker that Jesse Marsch is desperate for in the final hours of the window.