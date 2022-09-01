Leeds United are working on a deal to sign Marseille star Bamba Dieng before the window shuts, according to the Daily Mail.

Dieng had his breakout season with Marseille last term, but the French side actively want to offload him this summer and he has been offered to various clubs.

Newcastle United were linked with the Senegalese star this summer while Fulham were keen on taking him on.

Joining Fulham in their interest are Leeds and now they are preparing to get his signing over the line on deadline day.

Leeds are readying a deal to take the striker away from Marseille and it remains to be seen if they are successful in their attempt.

With injuries in the frontline a concern for Leeds, they are eager to take Dieng on to add to their options this season.

Dieng played 25 times for Marseille last season in Ligue 1 and scored seven goals to go along with three assists.

He has not taken the pitch for the French team this season though and he could possibly end up at Leeds today.