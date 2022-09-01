Leeds United have last minute competition for Bamba Dieng with Nice, the club the player is claimed to prefer joining, having made a late dash to snap him up.

Jesse Marsch’s Premier League side moved to land Dieng from Marseille earlier today after being snubbed by PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo.

They have a deal in place with Marseille for Dieng, a player the French side have been seeking to offload this summer; Andrea Radrizzani has all but confirmed the move.

However, there could be a last minute obstacle for Leeds to overcome as, according to French daily La Provence, Nice have now entered the chase.

A move to Nice is claimed to be Dieng’s preference, but crucially, it is suggested that Marseille will only let the striker join their Ligue 1 rivals if the proposal is superior to that put on the table by Leeds.

Leeds are offering in excess of £10m for Dieng.

The ball is now in Nice’s court to hijack Leeds’ swoop for Dieng, but they will have to work quickly, with the Yorkshire giants advanced in the swoop.

Leeds could also potentially offer Dieng personal terms which would be better than those on offer at Nice.