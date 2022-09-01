Leicester City and Atalanta have reached an impasse in their negotiations for Jeremie Boga’s possible move to the King Power Stadium on deadline day, according to Sky Sports News.

The Foxes have been in talks with Atalanta as they push to take the winger to the Premier League on deadline day.

Leicester have been hoping to add the winger’s attacking talents to Brendan Rodgers’ squad before the end of the window tonight.

The Premier League side have been looking to work out a deal to sign Boga on loan this summer.

But it has been claimed that the negotiations have reached an impasse over a major disagreement between the two clubs.

Atalanta are adamant that any loan deal will have to include an obligation to buy, which Leicester do not want.

The Foxes are keen to sign Boga but want to see how he settles in the Premier League before committing to a permanent transfer.

This has led to a major disagreement and Leicester’s hopes of agreeing on a deal to sign Boga are fading with only a few hours left in the window.