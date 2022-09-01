Imminent Liverpool arrival Arthur Melo is confident that he is fit to play against Everton this weekend, according to the Daily Mail.

The Reds are working on a swoop to bring in the Juventus midfielder on a season-long loan deal and have made rapid progress.

Liverpool have suffered with injury issues this season and had another blow on Wednesday night when Jordan Henderson picked up a knock.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have acted quickly and got in touch with Juventus following last night’s game.

They asked about loaning Arthur and have managed to work out an agreement with Juventus.

Liverpool are looking to plug in the gap on the last day of the transfer market though and are close to landing Juventus star Arthur to make up the numbers.

And the Brazilian star fells fit enough that he can play against Everton this weekend, if Klopp so desires with injury ravaging his squad.

Arthur is coming to Anfield after being on the radar of both Valencia and Wolves, while he was also of interest to Arsenal in the January window.

The midfielder has not played a single match for Juventus this season and spent much of the last term out with injuries himself.