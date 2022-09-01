Liverpool sorted out the deal to sign Juventus midfielder Arthur on loan in the final 24 hours of the transfer window.

The Brazilian midfielder emerged as the shock target for Liverpool on the final day of the transfer window this summer.

Liverpool worked out a loan agreement with Juventus soon and the midfielder travelled to England to undergo a medical with the Reds.

We’re delighted to confirm the signing of @arthurhromelo on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, subject to international clearance 🙌🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2022

The paperwork for the deal has been sorted out and the Reds have announced the arrival of the midfielder on loan for the season.

According to Goal Italia, Arthur did not emerge as the top target for Liverpool until the final day of the ongoing transfer window.

Liverpool failed to sign Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig and only shifted their focus towards the Juventus midfielder in the last 24 hours.

Juventus have been looking to shift him out all summer and were happy to work out a quick agreement with the Merseyside giants.

The loan agreement between the two clubs contains no option for Liverpool to buy the midfielder.

The Reds have also agreed to pay most of his wages as part of the deal with the Serie A giants.