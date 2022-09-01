Claims being made that Liverpool offered up Konstantinos Tsimikas to be part of the Arthur Melo deal are baseless, according to the Daily Mail.

Arthur is inbound at Liverpool as the Reds secure the signing of a midfielder in a time of crisis for them in that position.

The Juventus star is coming to Liverpool initially on a loan deal but there were suggestion the nature of the deal could have been different.

Claims were made that Liverpool offered Tsimikas to be part of the deal that brings Arthur to Anfield before an agreement was reached.

Speculation of that sort has been rubbished and there is no truth to Tsimikas being involved in the Arthur deal in any way.

Tsimikas scored the winning penalty for Liverpool last season in the FA Cup final and generally saw an increase in game-time compared to his debut campaign.

He has so far four substitute appearances for Liverpool this season and provided two assists in the 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth.

There are no suggestions that Liverpool want to get rid of the player, so he is unlikely to be involved in any deals for incomings.