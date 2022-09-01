Millwall are interested in Stoke City-linked Barnsley star Callum Styles, but they are not close to snapping him up, according to the South London Press.

Even as Barnsley were relegated from the Championship last term, Styles had an impressive season for them.

He made 43 appearances in the Championship, scoring three goals and providing one assist, and his displays have seen him get attention from the Championship.

Stoke City have been linked with a deadline day move for the midfielder, but one of their Championship rivals are also interested.

Millwall have interest in Styles, but it is not clear they will be able to sign him before the window shuts as a deal is not imminent.

Styles’ contract with the League One team expires next summer and he could yet remain at Oakwell.

The young midfielder is proving himself to be an important figure for Barnsley again, starting all six league matches.

He also has a goal and an assist to his name this season, and if nobody acts before the deadline, he is primed to stay with Barnsley.