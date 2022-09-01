Millwall are working to beat the transfer deadline to sign Callum Styles from Barnsley, according to the South London Press.

Lions boss Gary Rowett is an admirer of Styles and wants him in through the Den entrance before the transfer window closes tonight.

Millwall are trying to get Styles for their manager and are working hard on a deal which would see him move to the club on loan from Barnsley.

The Championship club are looking to have a medical wrapped up soon and push the deal over the line before the deadline; it would contain an option to buy.

Styles is able to operate both as a midfielder and also as a left wing-back.

The 22-year-old came through the youth ranks at Burnley, but cut his senior teeth with Bury, before then switching to Barnsley in 2018.

Styles featured heavily for Barnsley in the Championship last season, but could not help prevent their relegation.

He has been capped at international level by Hungary, with his debut made in March.