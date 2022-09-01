Newcastle United’s hopes of signing West Ham United starlet Harrison Ashby have been dashed, according to Sky Sports News.

The Magpies have reportedly wanted to get one or two signings in on deadline day but have been frustrated in the market.

One player they are in for is Ashby, a 20 year-old right-back who made his debut for West Ham last season.

Newcastle were in talks to secure the signing of the youngster and have at least one name to chalk up as a deadline day success but even that is being denied to them now.

The Magpies are not expected to sign the young right-back now and their quest for success on deadline day goes on.

West Ham United are reluctant to lose the player this summer and have thus blocked his exit from the club.

Ashby has one appearance for West Ham’s first team this season, playing the whole 90 minutes in the first leg of the Europa League Conference play-off round.

With a move to Newcastle now out of the picture, it remains to be seen how many first-team opportunities he gets at the London Stadium this term.