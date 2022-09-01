Newcastle United are locked in talks with West Ham United to find an agreement for Harrison Ashby, according to the Chronicle.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe wants a right-back adding to his squad in light of a season-ending injury suffered by Emil Krafth.

In the final hours of the summer transfer window, Howe is focusing on West Ham for a solution and wants to sign Ashby.

West Ham have been unconvinced about letting the right-back move, especially as he adds to their homegrown quota.

Newcastle however are continuing their efforts as they look to push a deal over the line and are in talks with both West Ham and Ashby’s representatives.

They will want to make sure they have an agreement on personal terms ready with the player given the limited time remaining in the transfer window.

Ashby turned out for West Ham in their Europa Conference League qualifier against Viborg earlier this summer.

The defender, who has enjoyed six senior outings for the Hammers, can also operate in right midfield.