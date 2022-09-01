Newcastle United have so far not agreed to send Matty Longstaff to Barnsley although the move could happen today, according to the Barnsley Chronicle.

Longstaff is down the pecking order under Eddie Howe at Newcastle and as such he is not guaranteed game time this season.

The Magpies are open to seeing the midfielder move out on loan this season and he has generated interest from domestic sides.

League One side Barnsley are keen on snapping up Longstaff on a temporary basis this season.

It has been claimed that the Tykes are on the verge of sealing Longstaff’s services as the deal is practically done.

However, the 22-year-old is not set to join Barnsley as it stands as they have so far not reached an agreement with Newcastle for him.

But there are still hours left until tonight’s transfer deadline and Barnsley could still push through a deal for Longstaff.

The midfielder is yet to feature for Newcastle this season although he could get regular senior minutes should a transfer to Barnsley go through