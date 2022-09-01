Newcastle United are keen on a move for Harrison Ashby and are awaiting a response from West Ham United to know whether they are open to letting him join them, according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies are on the lookout for a new right-back as boss Eddie Howe wants to bring in cover for Emil Krafth.

Swedish international has suffered an ACL injury and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Newcastle have identified West Ham starlet Ashby as a player that can help them in the absence of Krafth.

And the Tyneside giants have approached the Londoners over a potential deal for the Scotland Under-21s star.

Ashby has only a single year left on his current deal at the London Stadium and Newcastle are looking to sign him to add to their first team options.

Newcastle are now waiting to hear back from West Ham whether they want to let him move to St James’ Park today.

The Magpies have been largely left frustrated in their hopes of bringing in signings on the last day of the window but are hoping West Ham will let Ashby join them.

As it stands Ashby is the only signing Newcastle are currently pursuing with only hours left in the window.