Nottingham Forest have won the race for Southampton target Loic Bade, with the defender now waiting to complete the move, it has been claimed in France.

Bade is a man in demand heading into the closing stretch of the transfer window and has been drawing significant interest from the Premier League.

Southampton are keen on the Rennes defender and it was suggested on Wednesday that the French club had accepted their bid, though Bade had yet to agree.

Bade though appears to be Nottingham Forest bound following an approach last night, and is set to sign for the Tricky Trees, according to French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter.

It is suggested that Bade is just waiting for Rennes to give him the go ahead to complete the move.

He will hope that it comes quickly given the clock is ticking down on the transfer window.

However, Rennes must first find a replacement for the defender if they are to allow him to make the move to the City Ground today.

Nottingham Forest have recruited heavily so far this summer and with the window in its last stretch have not finished their business yet.