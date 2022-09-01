 

Chelsea have been in talks with Barcelona over taking the forward back to the Premier League over the last few weeks.

 

They failed with a €15m bid last week but negotiations have been progressing towards a positive conclusion on deadline day.

 

 

And a deal is in place between the two clubs that would see Aubameyang move to Stamford Bridge in exchange for a fee and Marcos Alonso joining the Catalan giants.

 

It has been claimed that Barcelona have authorised the forward to take a flight out to London to complete the transfer.

 

 

Chelsea will now look to arrange a medical and complete all the formalities of the transfer before the window closes tonight.

 

They have offered the 33-year-old a two-year contract with an option of another year based on the percentage of games he plays in his second year at the club.

 

 

If a move is completed, the striker will have to wait to make his debut for Chelsea as he is currently out injured with a broken jaw.

 