Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ready to fly out to London after Chelsea and Barcelona reached a verbal agreement for his transfer, according to The Athletic.

Chelsea have been in talks with Barcelona over taking the forward back to the Premier League over the last few weeks.

They failed with a €15m bid last week but negotiations have been progressing towards a positive conclusion on deadline day.

And a deal is in place between the two clubs that would see Aubameyang move to Stamford Bridge in exchange for a fee and Marcos Alonso joining the Catalan giants.

It has been claimed that Barcelona have authorised the forward to take a flight out to London to complete the transfer.

Chelsea will now look to arrange a medical and complete all the formalities of the transfer before the window closes tonight.

They have offered the 33-year-old a two-year contract with an option of another year based on the percentage of games he plays in his second year at the club.

If a move is completed, the striker will have to wait to make his debut for Chelsea as he is currently out injured with a broken jaw.