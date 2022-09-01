Rangers starlet Stephen Kelly is all set to join Livingston on a permanent deal today, according to The Athletic.

Kelly has only a year remaining on his contract with Rangers and faced a season of limited action if he stayed put at Ibrox.

The midfielder has played some cup games for Rangers but spent most of the last three seasons out on loan.

Livingston are interested in bringing in the midfielder to the Tony Macaroni and now it appears they have got their man.

Kelly is close to joining Rangers’ fellow Scottish Premiership outfit Livingston on a permanent basis and finally cutting the chord with the Gers.

The 22 year-old midfielder has previous experience of the Scottish Premiership with Ross County on loan, when he made 25 appearances in the top flight.

Last season, the midfielder played in England with Salford City in League Two, making 21 appearances and rarely missing a game.

Now that he is set to be at Ibrox no longer, Kelly will be hoping that he gets his first team opportunities with Livingston.