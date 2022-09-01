Rangers star Glen Kamara has not missed training today, contrary to claims and is set to stay at Ibrox amidst interest from Nice, according to Sky Sports News.

Kamara has been linked with leaving the Scottish giants throughout this summer and he has attracted interest from France.

French side Reims has so far failed with their efforts to snap up the Finland international, while he is also on the transfer radar of Nice.

Les Aiglons are tipped to be plotting a swoop worth £10m for Kamara with only hours left in the transfer window.

It has been claimed that Kamara even missed first team training today, which added to the transfer speculation surrounding him at present.

However, Rangers have rubbished claims suggesting Kamara missed training sessions today and stressed he is still a key part of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s squad.

Despite interest from elsewhere, Kamara is set to remain at Ibrox beyond this window.

Kamara did spend spell on the sidelines owing to an injury this season but played against Queen of the South in the Scottish League Cup earlier this week.