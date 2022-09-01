Leeds United winger Daniel James had concerns about getting enough game time at Tottenham Hotspur, while the Whites remain in talks with Fulham about loaning him to them, according to Sky Sports News.

The Whites are open to letting James leave on loan before tonight’s transfer deadline and have given him permission to talk to potential suitors.

James has drawn admiring glances from several Premier League clubs, including Fulham, who are in talks with Leeds over a loan deal for him, although an agreement is yet to be reached.

The Welshman has also attracted interest from Tottenham but a move to the north London giants is looking unlikely.

Spurs are not favourites to snap up the winger and he has reservations about joining them.

James felt that he would not get guaranteed game time under Antonio Conte at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium this season with the Italian having a lot of options up front.

The Leeds winger wants to represent his country Wales in the upcoming World Cup and as such is keen on clocking up game time on a regular basis.

James’ exit from Elland Road could also become dependent on whether the Whites succeed with their efforts to bring in Bamba Dieng from Marseille in a deadline day swoop.