No more incomings are expected at Sunderland before the window shuts, with the Black Cats not looking at anything major, according to Chronicle Live.

It has been hectic at Sunderland recently as they have seen former boss Alex Neil unexpectedly leave for Stoke City.

Tony Mowbray is now in charge of Sunderland and they also signed Edouard Michut and Amad Diallo earlier in the week.

Deadline day has been quiet at the Stadium of Light and it seems that not much is about to happen for the rest of the day either.

Sunderland are not likely to get any more players in the door to beat the clock of the transfer deadline and nothing significant is expected to happen.

There is a feeling that Sunderland are content with the business they have done so far in the window and are thus not feeling compelled to take part in the rush of deadline day.

Outgoings might happen at the club but in terms of incomings, Sunderland seem to have closed shop and moved to looking at the season ahead.

Sunderland are interested in former goalkeeper Vito Mannone, but since he is a free agent, there is no deadline to sign him.