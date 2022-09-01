Tottenham Hotspur have Monaco’s Gelson Martins in their sights as they continue their hunt for a new winger on deadline day, according to Sky Sports News.

The north London giants want to bring in one more winger before the window slams shut tonight.

Spurs are interested in Leeds winger Daniel James but are unlikely to sign him with the player also having reservations joining them given that he will not be guaranteed game time.

Tottenham are in the process of identifying potential attacking targets that they could bring in today and have found one player in Ligue 1.

Spurs have added Monaco’s Martins to their list of targets as they look to bolster their frontline.

Martins is able to play on either the left or right wing and Tottenham see him as being able to play a role under Antonio Conte at the club should they sign him.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham act upon their interest on Martins and table a bid for him in the coming hours.

The Portuguese has been at Monaco since the summer of 2019 and his current deal there only expires in 2024.

The lack of another attacking addition would mean Bryan Gil cannot join Valencia.