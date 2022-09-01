Tottenham Hotspur starlet Harvey White is most likely to stay at the north London club instead of leaving on loan today, according to The Sun.

White has progressed through the academy at Tottenham and went on loan to League One side Portsmouth in January last year.

The youngster was mostly used as a substitute at Portsmouth, but did end up making 22 appearances and scored a match-winning goal in a league match against Oxford United.

However, White did not go on loan again last season, with Antonio Conte claimed to have blocked a loan move for him in January.

The midfielder did not make a single appearance for the first team last season and a loan could have been looked at as an opportunity to get him more senior minutes this term.

However, the midfielder is now likely to stay at Tottenham this deadline day instead of heading out on loan.

White did end up making the bench a number of times for the senior team last season, but played only for the Under-23s, making 18 Premier League 2 appearances.

This season too he has played only for the Tottenham Under-21s and with no loan move imminent, could spend the campaign deprived of first team minutes.