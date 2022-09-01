Tottenham Hotspur had Monaco winger Gelson Martins on their radar earlier today but they are not pursuing a deal for him any more, according to Sky Sports News.

The north London giants were hoping to add a new winger to their ranks before tonight’s transfer deadline and Fulham bound Daniel James was one of the names they were keen on.

However, once a move for the Welshman became unlikely, Spurs started looking at alternative options and found a player in Ligue 1 in the shape of Martins.

The Monaco man was one of the wingers Tottenham were looking as potential deadline day signings.

But with only hours left in the window, Spurs have decided that they will not look to sign Martins any more.

Spurs are not convinced enough by the Ligue 1 star and have decided to head into the rest of the season with the players they currently have.

Martins was a player that fitted the profile Tottenham were looking for in a winger but they will not hand him an opportunity to move to England today.

Tottenham have also prevented winger Bryan Gil from leaving the club, and he will also be an option for boss Antonio Conte on the flanks.