Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani has insisted the club have been “screwed up” after losing out on striker Bamba Dieng.

The Yorkshire giants quickly turned to Dieng earlier today after learning that Cody Gakpo had decided to snub a switch to Elland Road in favour of staying at PSV Eindhoven.

They thought they had a deal in place to sign Dieng from Marseille and even sent a private jet to pick him up.

Radrizzani confirmed the deal was virtually done on social media, only for Dieng to have second thoughts when Nice came in for him, and join them instead.

The Leeds supremo insists that the Whites have still had a good window though, even if he believes they were “screwed up” in the Dieng chase.

“Part of the madness of deadline day. We have been screwed up, it happens even to the best ones”, he wrote on Twitter in reply to a fan.

“We have done a great market, planned and executed our targets at very early stage. Keep going.”

Leeds are now not expected to sign another striker before the transfer window closes.