Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has indicated that the club will go back for Cody Gakpo in January, while confirming the imminent arrival of Bamba Dieng from Marseille.

The Whites search for a striker seems to be drawing to a close after they agreed on a €10m fee with Marseille for Dieng.

The forward is due to travel to England soon to undergo a medical while Leeds try to thrash out personal terms with his representatives.

Leeds were hopeful of signing Gakpo from PSV last night after Victor Orta flew out to Eindhoven to complete the deal and agreed to the player’s demands.

But the Dutchman decided to stay at PSV with Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal advising him against a move to Leeds ahead of the World Cup this winter.

Radrizzani confirmed that Leeds are on the verge of signing Dieng from Marseille but also indicated that the club are likely to continue their pursuit of Gakpo in the winter window.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “Let’s welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on Gakpo.

“Now it’s time to focus on the pitch and support our new project and the great job [Leeds manager] Jesse [Marsch] and the staff are doing.”

Gakpo could be receptive to a move in January given the World Cup would be behind him when the transfer window opens again in three months’ time.