West Brom and a host of other Championship sides are keen on signing Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah, according to The Athletic.

Onomah is available to move on from Craven Cottage before the transfer window closes and Premier League outfit Fulham are prepared to let him go on loan.

The midfielder is not short of options and West Brom are one of a number of Championship sides who are keen to grab him before the transfer window closes this evening.

Baggies boss Steve Bruce knows what Onomah is capable of having had him at his disposal when he was Aston Villa manager.

Bruce is now looking for West Brom to see off competition from other clubs and take the 25-year-old to the Hawthorns.

Onomah helped Fulham to win promotion to the Premier League last term and made 20 appearances in the Championship under Marco Silva.

He struggled for game time towards the end of the campaign though and has not been involved for the Cottagers so far this term.

Onomah played no part in either of Fulham’s league fixtures against West Brom last season.