West Brom have seen their bid to sign Josh Onomah from Fulham collapse, according to the Daily Telegraph, but they are likely to appeal to be able to complete it.

Steve Bruce was keen to sign a player who played under him at Aston Villa as he looked to strengthen his West Brom squad.

With Onomah out of favour at Fulham, the path was clear for a deal to take the midfielder to the Hawthorns on loan.

However, as things stand the deal has collapsed as the paperwork relating to it was not lodged in time.

It is suggested that West Brom are likely to look to appeal it and to try to be allowed to complete the deal.

The Baggies will fight to be allowed to sign Onomah on loan from Fulham, with Bruce wanting him bringing into the building.

Onomah played under Bruce at Aston Villa in 2017 and the West Brom boss is aware of his qualities.

All eyes will be on whether West Brom’s appeal is successful, or whether Onomah is forced to return for Fulham, at least until January.