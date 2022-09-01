West Ham United made an enquiry into signing Reims’ 27-year-old right-back Thomas Foket on deadline day but did not table an official offer.

The Hammers are yet to bring in a new player on deadline day and are unlikely to sign anyone in the final minutes of the window.

They had an interest in signing Southampton centre-back Jan Bednarek, but the defender is on his way to Aston Villa.

David Moyes was keen to bring in more defensive reinforcements on the final day but nothing materialised.

According to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, they even probed the possibility of signing Reims full-back Foket on deadline day.

The 27-year-old has been at Reims since 2018 and has made 135 appearances for the club.

He also has nine caps for Belgium and he emerged on the radar of West Ham on deadline day.

However, the enquiry did not lead to anything and West Ham never moved forward to table an offer for Foket.

He is set to stay at Reims and West Ham will not be adding to Moyes’ squad before the window closes later tonight.