Wolves have registered their interest in Burnley star Josh Brownhill, but are unlikely to pursue the deal, according to talkSPORT.

The 26-year-old joined Burnley in the summer of 2020 from Bristol City for a transfer fee in the region of £9m.

Last season, Brownhill made 35 league appearances for Burnley, scoring two goals and providing three assists, but failed to prevent the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League.

The 26-year-old has begun this season impressively under manager Vincent Kompany and is a regular under the new boss.

Brownhill has scored four times this season, while assisting in his seven league appearances, as Kompany’s side sit third in the Championship.

The player has two years left on his contract and his impressive form has drawn interest from several Premier League sides.

Bruno Lage’s Wolves are the latest club to register their interest in the Burnley midfielder, but are unlikely to pursue a deal for the player.

The Burnley boss is a firm admirer of Brownhill and the 26-year-old is considered as an integral part of the Clarets squad.

It has been suggested that luring the 26-year-old away from Burnley would necessitate a sizable transfer fee, which Wolves might not be willing to pay.