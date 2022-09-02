Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove has revealed that as soon as the opportunity to join Plymouth Argyle came along, he knew straight away that it would be a great chance for him.

Cosgrove joined Birmingham from Aberdeen in the 2020/21 season, but failed to score a single goal in his first season with Blues.

Last season, he spent the first half of the campaign with Shrewsbury Town and the latter half with AFC Wimbledon, racking up 32 League One appearances.

The 25-year-old centre-forward has signed a season-long loan deal with Plymouth this summer and is delighted to be able to join the club.

Cosgrove admitted that he knew right away that joining Plymouth would be a terrific opportunity for him when the possibility arose.

“As soon as I knew there was interest, it was something that piqued me straight away”, Cosgrove told Plymouth Argyle’s official site.

“I was lucky enough to play in the league last year, and I played against Argyle twice.

“They were an impressive outfit to say the least.

“When the opportunity came up to potentially come here, I knew it would be a great chance for me.

“It’s a chance to be fighting at the top end of the table.

“I know how good the boys were last year and I can see how well they’ve started this year.

“Hopefully I can add to that and be part of a successful side.”

Cosgrove will be hoping to quickly get amongst the goals for Plymouth as he looks to make an impact in League One.