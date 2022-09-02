Sheffield Wednesday winger Alex Mighten, who joined the Owls on loan from promoted Nottingham Forest, has confirmed manager Darren Moore played an influential part in his eventual transfer to Hillsborough.

Mighten played a part in taking the Tricky Trees back to the Premier League, but opted for a transfer in search of regular game time.

21 new faces arrived at the City Ground this summer and the 20-year-old winger opted to drop down two divisions, knowing full well the size of the club he has joined.

Mighten stated that he knew about the size of the club and the opportunity facing him, citing the number of away fans who flocked to see the Owls travel to Bradford City in their EFL Trophy tie.

Moreover, Mighten credited the conversation with Moore as the chief catalyst for pushing the deal through, saying he felt invested in the Owls after that tete-a-tete.

Moore also knew the winger’s strengths and convinced him that a player of his ilk could become very influential at Hillsborough.

“The size of the club is known to everyone, it’s a big club and a big opportunity and it showed again only the other night when we took so many fans to Bradford”, Mighten told Sheffield Wednesday’s official website.

“It was the manager that played a massive part.

“He gives players a lot of confidence and after talking to him, I had a feeling, I felt really invested in Sheffield Wednesday.

“He reassured me that a player like myself would be very influential and when he breaks down your game and knows your strengths like that it gives you a lot of confidence.”

Mighten made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Tricky Trees during the 2021/22 season, scoring and assisting once apiece.