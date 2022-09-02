Hamilton Academical manager John Rankin believes that Newcastle United midfielder Lucas de Bolle possesses bags of energy, is desperate to play and will complement the current crop of midfielders very well.

De Bolle has completed his first loan move away from Newcastle, joining the Scottish Championship side on a season-long loan deal, and Rankin says he is hungry for action.

Expressing his delight with the signing, Hamilton boss Rankin insisted that the 19-year-old midfielder, with his bags of energy, will complement the midfielders they already have on offer.

“I am really pleased to have Lucas as part of our squad”, Rankin told his club’s official website.

“He has bags of energy and is desperate to play football, we think he compliments our current crop of midfielders well.”

The manager took time to reveal that De Bolle has been one player his club have been keen on signing for quite some time and there is confidence that the Newcastle academy graduate will prove to be an important player going forward.

“We have been keen to get him in for a while now and I believe he will be a really important player for us moving forward.”

De Bolle will take part in Hamilton’s training session today and is expected to be available for selection against Cove Rangers on Saturday.

The midfielder progressed through the youth ranks at Newcastle and has been a member of their Under-23 team of late.