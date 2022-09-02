Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has been left with the feeling that there is still a gap between the top dogs and Spurs, despite the window they have had.

Spurs were quiet on deadline day but did plenty of business in the summer, bringing in the likes of Ivan Perisic and Richarlison.

They have also started the Premier League season unbeaten, but are only third in the league following the stellar starts of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Conte stressed that Tottenham did what they could in the window and it was not a bad summer for them.

However, the Tottenham boss still feels there is a distance between Spurs and the top teams in the league in terms of the squad and thinks that the past window is just a step in the right direction and not the end of the journey.

“I think first of all we have to understand in this transfer window we did what the club could do”, Conte said in a press conference.

“I think that we did good things but I have to be honest with you because I see other squad of top team there is too much distance, still too much distance.

“For this reason we have to know we have just started this process to improve the squad.”

The current season is Conte’s first with Tottenham with the summer window behind him and their start has been more convincing than last season.

Spurs fans will be hoping that the club have gone some way towards bridging the gap towards the top.