Everton new boy Amadou Onana has revealed that he is thrilled about playing in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton played out a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League earlier this week and head into the derby looking to grab a win on home turf.

Frank Lampard’s side are yet to register their first win in the Premier League this season and know that earning it against Liverpool would be special for the fans.

Onana, who recently joined the Toffees, is eager to play against Jurgen Klopp’s side and stressed that such rivalries are what motivate him to play football.

The 21-year-old emphasised that the fact that Saturday’s game will take place in Goodison Park provides him with more motivation and that his side will make every effort to earn three points.

“I’m burning for these kind of games”, Onana told Everton’s official site.

“These kind of games are why you want to play football in the first place.

“It’s at Goodison, too.

“We’ll give it our all to try to bring the three points.

“I think we just have to keep calm and continue as we’ve been going.”

Everton lost both of their games against Liverpool last season and have not beaten the Reds at Goodison Park since 2010.