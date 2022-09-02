Everton loanee Lewis Warrington feels that going up a level from League Two to League One, by joining Fleetwood Town, will only benefit his career going forward.

The 19-year-old midfielder was sent out on loan to League Two side Tranmere Rovers during the second half of last season.

After featuring in all but two league games for Micky Mellon’s side, Warrington returned to Goodison Park and was handed a new two-year contract to extend his stay on Merseyside.

He was sent out yet again on deadline day, this time to League One side Fleetwood, and Warrington feels that the move is a step in the right direction as it will be benefit him going forward.

“I’m delighted to get it over the line”, Warrington told Fleetwood’s official website.

“It’s a good step in my career as I was on loan in League Two last season so going up a league is a step in the right direction – I’m excited and happy to be here.

“It’s a good feeling, going out on loan again, I just want to play as many games as I can and get experience, I’m only 19 years of age so, as much as I can play, the better for me.

“To go up a level can only benefit me for my career going forward so I’m happy.

“I want to bring my qualities to the team and will give everything every time out there in training and in games so I’m excited to see what will come.”

Warrington will be aiming to hit the ground running at Fleetwood as he sinks his teeth into League One football.