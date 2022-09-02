PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo has opened up about the now closed transfer window and the late drama regarding his move to Leeds United, admitting that it felt quite rushed.

The 23-year-old left winger was the centre of attention during the recently concluded transfer window as Premier League outfits Manchester United, Leeds United, Everton and Southampton were after his signature.

Leeds United’s director of football Victor Orta flew down to the Netherlands to finalise the deal on deadline day and agreed a transfer fee with PSV for the player, but Gakpo decided against a move to Elland Road.

The Dutch international admitted that he was under the impression that he would join the Red Devils until the window’s last week, but that did not happen.

Gakpo revealed that a last-moment move to Leeds felt quite rushed to him and stressed that PSV came in with a good offer, so he decided to stay.

“Until last week I thought I would go to Manchester and then I have to choose another club in a week”, Gakpo was quoted as saying by Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“Then it’s not good for PSV and not for myself either, because it all felt rushed.

“You should of course look at all options, I did that too.

“In the end PSV came up with a good offer and that is the right choice for me.”

Leeds successfully landed FC Zurich’s Wilfried Gnonto for a transfer fee of £4m on deadline day.